Society Materials 1 August 2023 13:00 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan makes amendments to budget of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. Amendments were made to some laws of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic at the special session of the parliament of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic held today, Trend reports.

A bill on amendments to the law "On the Budget of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023" was discussed and adopted at the session.

A bill on amendments to the law of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic "On the Budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2023" was also discussed and adopted at the special session.

