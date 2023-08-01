Azerbaijan amends law "On insurance of deposits" following presidential decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amendments to the decrees of the President of Azerbaijan dated February 9, 2007, No. 530 "On application of the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On insurance of deposits" and dated March 9, 2016, No. 823 "On application of the law "On amendments to the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On insurance of deposits" dated March 4, 2016, No. 155-VQD", Trend reports.

"1. Make amendments to Part 2 of the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated February 9, 2007, No. 530 "On application of the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On insurance of deposits" (Legislative Collection of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 2007, No. 2, Article 96; 2010, No. 2, Article 80; 2014, No. 5, Article 477; 2016, No. 3, Article 433, No. 10, Article 1610; 2017, No. 7, Article 1338; 2020, No. 7, Article 866):

1.1. Delete the words "2.1.5-1" from paragraph 2.1.

1.2. Cancel paragraph 2.2.

2. Cancel Part 3 of the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated March 9, 2016, No. 823 "On application of the law "On amendments to the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On insurance of deposits" dated March 4, 2016, No. 155-VQD" (Legislative Collection of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 2016, No. 3, Article 444)," the decree said.