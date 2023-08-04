Another 30 conflict-affected Ukrainian children arrive in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. More 30 conflict-affected Ukrainian children have been delivered to Azerbaijan, Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The children sent to the camp organized by the Social Services Agency under the ministry will be engaged in 14-day rehabilitation activities in Baku, Shamakhi, Gabala, and Shaki.

Professional psychologists will provide emotional stabilization and social integration for the children through individual consultations, group therapy, meditation and yoga sessions, psychosocial training, and master classes.

In addition, English language classes and guided tours of Azerbaijan's historical monuments and museums will be provided for them.

Previously, in June of this year, students from the Irpin Linguistic Humanitarian Lyceum named after Zarifa Aliyeva visited Azerbaijan.

As part of their stay in the capital of Azerbaijan, Ukrainian schoolchildren were taken on a tour of the Old City of Baku - Icherisheher.

They experienced the unique aura of Icherisheher, a place of great historical and architectural significance that impressed the guests from Ukraine with its unmatched beauty and history.