Armenian occupation heavily affected Azerbaijani territories' ecology - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. The ecology of Azerbaijan's Shusha city and other territories suffered significant damage during their Armenian occupation, the Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a meeting of the Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters established for the centralized solution of issues in liberated territories in Shusha.

"After liberating the territories from occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], restoration work began." Efforts to enhance and reconstruct these regions have been ongoing for the past two years. The ministry monitors the work, and the observable outcomes reflect the main purpose of restoring and rehabilitating these lands," the source stated.

Participants in the meeting are discussing the work progress and current issues, biodiversity in Shusha, solid waste management, construction and landfill waste on liberated territories, greenery protection and expansion, environmental assessment of city projects, and other related issues.

The previous meeting of the working group on environmental issues was held on June 2nd, this year in Zangilan.