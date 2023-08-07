Teymur Radjabov and Rauf Mammadov end participation in World Chess Cup in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. Azerbaijani chess players Teymur Rajabov and Rauf Mammadov have completed their participation in the World Chess Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

Teymur Rajabov and Rauf Mammadov met in the tie-break, who, according to the results of two classical games of the third round held earlier, played out a draw with their rivals.

In the tie-break, Teymur Rajabov lost the first game to Jaime Santos Latas (Spain), and in the second game played a draw. Rauf Mammadov lost to Jan Nepomnyashchy (FIDE) in the first game of the tie-break, and in the second played a draw.

In addition, another Azerbaijani chess player, Nijat Abasov, continues to play in a tie-break with his opponent Anish Giri (Netherlands).

The starting list of the World Chess Cup of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in Baku included 206 chess players in the open section and 103 in the women's section.

The Chess World Cup is being held in Azerbaijan for the second time. The top three players from both the open and women's sections will qualify for the first time in the Men's Candidates Tournament and the Women's Candidates Tournament of 2024.

The games of the FIDE World Cup-2023 are broadcast on the official website of the competition in Azerbaijani and English.

The competitions will be held until August 25. The championship boasts an impressive prize fund of $2.5 million.

The World Chess Cup is being held at Marriott Boulevard in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by team of 17 chess players, including Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Gunay Mammadzade, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Vasif Durarbayli, Nijat Abbasov, Abdulla Gadimbayli, Misratdin Isgandarov, Muhammad Muradli, Vugar Asadli, Riad Samadov, Aydin Suleymanli, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, and Govhar Beydullayeva.