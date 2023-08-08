Victory over Anish Giri to be additional motivation for me - Nijat Abasov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. The victory over the chess player Anish Giri (Netherlands) will most likely become an additional motivation for me, Azeri chess player and participant in the World Cup in Baku Nijat Abasov told Trend.

Today Nijat Abasov, having beaten Anish Giri in a tie-break, advanced to the fourth round (1/16 finals of the Men's World Cup). Abasov's opponent in the fourth round will be Peter Svidler (FIDE). The first game of this round will take place on August 9.

Nijat Abasov added that today was a very exciting day.

"The organization of the World Cup in Baku is at a high level; everything is going well; it's nice to play. Now focus on the next round, an Azerbaijani chess player said.

The starting list of the World Chess Cup of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in Baku included 206 chess players in the open section and 103 in the women's section.

The Chess World Cup is being held in Azerbaijan for the second time. The top three players from both the open and women's sections will qualify for the first time in the Men's Candidates Tournament and the Women's Candidates Tournament of 2024.

The games of the FIDE World Cup 2023 are broadcast on the official website of the competition in Azerbaijani and English.

The competitions will be held until August 25. The championship boasts an impressive prize fund of $2.5 million.

The World Chess Cup is being held at Marriott Boulevard in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by a team of 17 chess players, including Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Gunay Mammadzade, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Vasif Durarbayli, Nijat Abbasov, Abdulla Gadimbayli, Misratdin Isgandarov, Muhammad Muradli, Vugar Asadli, Riad Samadov, Aydin Suleymanli, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, and Govhar Beydullayeva.