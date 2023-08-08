Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army meets with Turkish delegation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev has met with the delegation led by the Chief of Intelligence of the General Staff of the Republic of Türkiye, Colonel General Ismail Gunaydin, Trend reports.

The Turkish delegation is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

The sides emphasized the development of mutual relations between the armies of the two countries, as well as cooperation in the field of military intelligence.

Prospects for the development of military cooperation between the two fraternal countries and a number of other issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.