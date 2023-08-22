Azerbaijani boxers win bronze medals at International University Festival (PHOTO)

ST. PETERSBOURG, Russia, August 22. Azerbaijani boxers continue to perform at the International University Sports Festival in St. Petersbourg, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani athlete Mekhpara Mammadova, competing in the 48 kg weight category, lost during the bout to a Kazakh athlete, thereby winning a bronze medal.

Azerbaijani boxer Tural Sariyev (51 kg) defeated Russian representative Andrey Soldatov and reached the final. Shamsi Shahbazov (71 kg) was defeated by Venezuelan Jedeno Zarrameni in the semifinals, becoming the winner of the bronze medal at the end of the competition.

The International University Sports Festival, which takes place from August 19 to 31, is dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the city of Yekaterinburg. Students from various universities from 36 countries compete in 14 sports.

Azerbaijan is represented at the festival by 69 athletes from 10 educational institutions—54 men and 15 women. Our representatives compete in eight sports: badminton, table tennis, boxing, wrestling, taekwondo, football, swimming, and sambo.