Now we return to our village with great joy - resident of Azerbaijan's Zabukh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. I was 51 years old when I left Zabukh, now I'm going back there at 82 years old. We are infinitely happy, Elbrus Asadov, a resident of Zabukh village in Lachin district, who is returning to the village said, Trend reports.

The village has been restored and all conditions have been created in it, he added.

"Now we return to our village with great joy and live wonderful days there. We have been waiting to return to our native land for 30 years. May Allah give strong health to President Ilham Aliyev, have mercy on our shahids and heal our veterans," he noted.

Resettlement of 20 families (88 people) to Zabukh village of Lachin district in the first stage is carried out on August 25.