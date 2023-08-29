Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society sends humanitarian aid to Armenian residents of Karabakh (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society sends humanitarian aid to people of Armenian origin living in Karabakh, President of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society Novruz Aslan told journalists, Trend reports.

"Our humanitarian cargo will be sent today. We will head along the Aghdam-Khankendi road. Initially, 40 tons of flour products will be sent. This step will be positively received by the residents of Armenian origin living in Khankendi and the international community," he emphasized.

The Aghdam-Khankendi road connecting the mountainous part of Karabakh with the lowland part is open for cargo transportation. Azerbaijan offered to use the Aghdam-Khankendi road for delivery of goods to Armenian residents of Karabakh region.

The remnants of the separatist regime in Karabakh, led by the Armenian authorities, have long been trying in various ways to convince the world community and international organizations that Azerbaijan, by establishing a border crossing point on the Lachin road, is allegedly keeping the Armenian inhabitants of Karabakh under blockade, has created a humanitarian crisis situation for them, and that the Armenians are allegedly facing food shortages.

Armenia, which continues to manipulate the existence of an alleged "tense humanitarian situation" and "blockade" in the region, is hindering the peace process instead of following through on the agreements reached to resolve issues related to the use of the Lachin road and other alternative roads to meet the needs of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region.