Number of residents back to their native lands in Azerbaijan’s Lachin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. In accordance with the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to the restored city of Lachin continues, Trend reports.

The families who left the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadag district of Baku and reached Lachin experienced the joy of returning to their homes and their native land after 31 years.

At this stage, another 13 families (52 people) moved to the city of Lachin.

Residents of Lachin, which became even more beautiful after the restoration and construction work, expressed gratitude to the President, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for comprehensive state care, as well as to the heroic Azerbaijani army that liberated our lands from occupation, honored the memory of martyrs. The families who arrived in Lachin were met by the staff of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons; they were handed the keys to the houses.

Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Lachin has been provided for 247 families - 956 people.