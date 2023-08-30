Defense Minister attends graduation ceremony of Turkish Land Forces Academy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August30. Azerbaijan Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov`s working visit to Türkiye continues, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

As part of the visit, Colonel General Z. Hasanov visited the Turkish Military Academy of the Land Forces to take part in the next graduation ceremony.

Before the ceremony attended by the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Yashar Güler, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Tűrkiye, Rashad Mammadov, and other officials, a memorial photo was taken at the academy's "Shehid qapısı" (Martyr's door) in front of the plaque with the names of Azerbaijani and Turkish Shehid graduates.

The President of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, spoke at the ceremony and congratulated the graduates on the occasion of graduation.