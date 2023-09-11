Turkmenistan's citizens triple their visits to Azerbaijan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 11. Azerbaijan was visited by 16,163 tourists from Turkmenistan from January through August this year, Trend reports.

As per data provided by Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency, these figures are more than 3.2 times higher than the value of the same period last year (5,016 people).

In particular, 2,525 tourists from Turkmenistan visited Azerbaijan in August 2023, which is 76 percent more than in the same month of 2022 (1,433).

Furthermore, over 1.34 million citizens of foreign countries visited Azerbaijan in the first eight months of this year.

Meanwhile, 82,186 tourists from Central Asian countries visited Azerbaijan from January through August 2023, which is 11 percent more than the same period last year (73,823 tourists).