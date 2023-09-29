Baku Higher Oil School hosts event called “4SIM TALKS” (PHOTO)

The Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SIM) is launching a series of events called “4SIM Talks”.

The main goal of this initiative is to raise awareness among representatives of higher education institutions, public and private sectors about the technologies of the 4th industrial revolution, such as artificial intelligence, Internet of things, big data base, cloud technologies, blockchain, 3D printing, virtual and augmented reality, assist in creating a successful roadmap for university students wishing to make a career in this field, and share global experience in this field.

The first session of the 4SIM Talks series of events was held at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

Speaking at the event, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov emphasized the importance of using artificial intelligence technologies in modern times and noted that Baku Higher Oil School is carrying out important work in this direction and it is planned to create an Artificial Intelligence specialty and an Artificial Intelligence Center at BHOS in the near future.

4SIM Executive Director Fariz Jafarov provided extensive information on the activities of 4SIM, current projects, AI initiatives envisaged in the New Generation Economy Strategy, cooperation between 4SIM and the World Economic Forum, the application of artificial intelligence in various fields, legislation and regulatory mechanisms in this area.

AI Head of the 4SIM project Ruslan Zeynalzade made a presentation about artificial intelligence, its history and types. Head of the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Platform of the World Economic Forum Hubert Halope gave a presentation on the areas of application of artificial intelligence. Head of QSS Etibar Huseynli spoke about the role of artificial intelligence in education. Ulvi Zamanbekov and Asad Safarrov, data specialists at the Caspian Innovation Center, spoke about the use of artificial intelligence in the oil and gas sector. Data Specialist at Express Bank Takhmina Huseynova made a presentation “Application of artificial intelligence in the banking sector.”

Then the speakers answered questions from the event participants.

Note: In order to increase the awareness on the application of 4th Industrial Revolution technologies, it is planned to regularly organize a series of events called “4SIM Talks” in various audiences.