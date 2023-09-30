Azerbaijan begins processing and use of construction waste in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. During the restoration and reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s Kangarli village, Aghdam district, the processing and use of construction waste has kicked off, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev said at the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"To ensure a cyclical economy, work was launched on the sustainable management of construction waste during the restoration of settlements in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation,” the minister said.

"At the same time, the priority should be effective wastewater management, the creation of a rainwater and drainage water collection network, the direction of treated wastewater for reuse, in particular, for irrigation of green spaces," Babayev said.

Baku hosts the second day of the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum, themed "Resilient cities as a driving force of economic development and fighting inequalities" organized by the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan in collaboration with the UN Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat). The opening was held on September 29 in Zangilan as part of the Azerbaijan Urban Week.