Azerbaijan takes measures to arrange medical services in Khankendi (PHOTO)

Society Materials 1 October 2023 16:15 (UTC +04:00)
Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Measures are being put into place to organize medical services in Khankendi. Polyclinics have already been opened, Trend reports.

Three-room polyclinic was built with primary surgical, cardiologic, therapeutic rooms.

The specialized medical teams have been sent to Khankendi in early hours of October 1 with involvement of Azerbaijan’s healthcare institutions including medical experts, 7 ambulances and emergency medical service team. The next steps are scheduled after evaluation of population’s current medical and sanitary and epidemiological situation.

