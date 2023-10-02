Azerbaijan clinically aids Khankendi's Armenian resident(VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Activities related to the organization of the medical service in Azerbaijan's Khankendi are continuing, the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Units of Azerbaijan (TABIB) told Trend.

The polyclinic providing outpatient services has already started its activity, it employs specialized medical personnel, including various medical specialists, and seven teams of outpatient and emergency medical care.

In addition, primary surgical, cardiological, and therapeutic care can be provided in the polyclinic.

The medical staff of the polyclinic in Azerbaijan's Khankendi provided the necessary medical assistance to the first Armenian resident, Vladimir Maytarchyan, on October 2.