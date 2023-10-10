Baku Declaration on founding of Turkic Monuments Managers Network signed in Azerbaijan

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 10 October 2023 13:59 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The Baku Declaration on the establishment of the Turkic Monuments Managers Network of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has been signed, Trend reports.

The signing took place within the framework of the international conference "Livable and Sustainable Heritage Cities", organized by the State Historical and Architectural Reserve “Icherisheher” together with the Organization of Turkic States.

The Baku Declaration was signed between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Türkiye.

The “Icherisheher” State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration was established in 2005 under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The administration is responsible for scientific, historical, and cultural studies of Icherisheher architecture, historical and cultural monuments, and the organization of cultural and public events aiming to encourage the development and promotion of national culture.

