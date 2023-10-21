Photo report from Sugovushan - one of beautiful spots in Azerbaijan's Karabakh (VIDEO)

TERTER, Azerbaijan, October 21. Sugovushan village in Terter district is one of the most beautiful corners of Azerbaijan's Karabakh.

The mountains surrounding it, the Terterchay river, and the reservoir give this place a special beauty.

A park has already been created here along the embankment; pavilions have been set up; a catering facility; a parking lot has been built; and a tourist information office has been set up.

The mountain climate of the area, magnificent natural landscapes, historical monuments, as well as reconstructed highways leading from Terter and Naftalan to the village - all this suggests that Sugovushan will soon become a popular tourist destination.

Sugovushan village in Terter district was liberated from Armenian occupation on October 3, 2020.

The reconstruction of road infrastructure and the construction of tourist facilities in Sugovushan will have a positive impact on the creation of additional business spheres in this area and create favorable conditions for entrepreneurs' investments.

Trend presents a photo report from Sugovushan.