Azerbaijan aerobic gymnastics team to take part in European Championship in Türkiye - head coach

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Members of the Azerbaijani aerobic gymnastics team will take part in the European Championship in Türkiye, Head Coach of the Azerbaijani aerobic gymnastics team, Mariyan Kolev told Trend during competitions of the 7th Azerbaijan Championship and Open Baku Championship among Age Categories in Aerobic Gymnastics.

"Members of the Azerbaijani aerobic gymnastics team will take part in the European Championship, which will be held in Antalya (Türkiye) from November 17 through November 19. The European Championship is one of the most important competitions of the current year. Previously, we had several significant starts in Bulgaria and Romania, where Azerbaijani gymnasts showed good results," Kolev said.

In addition, he said that 110 athletes in the age categories "youngsters", "children", "pre-juniors", "juniors" and "seniors" participate in the 7th Azerbaijan Championship and Open Baku Championship among Age Categories in Aerobic Gymnastics.

"Gymnasts perform in an individual program, as part of mixed pairs, trios and groups. I would like to express my gratitude to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, as well as the Gymnastics Federation of Azerbaijan for the excellent conditions that were created for us not only during preparation, but also at the competitions themselves. We expect a decent performance from the participants so that they demonstrate everything they have learned over the past six months. We will have a selection for the national team among gymnasts aged 12-14 years and 15-17 years around the end of this year or the beginning of the new year. When selecting, we will also take into account the results of the athletes' performances at the 7th Azerbaijan Championship and Open Baku Championship among Age Categories in Aerobic Gymnastics," he said.

The Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex hosts the 7th Azerbaijan Championship and Open Baku Championship among Age Categories in Aerobic Gymnastics, as well as the 28th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age Categories in Acrobatic Gymnastics. The competitions are held for two days (the first and second of November).

