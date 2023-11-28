ICRC staff meets with Azerbaijani citizens held in Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The ICRC representatives in November visited the Armenian detainees in Azerbaijan as well as Azerbaijanis detained in Armenia, Head of the Public Relations Department of the ICRC office in Azerbaijan Ilaha Huseynova told Trend.

"According to its mandate, during such visits, the ICRC assesses the treatment of detainees and conditions of detention and helps to ensure that the detained individuals can restore or maintain contact with their families. As per the ICRC’s procedures, the observations and recommendations related to its visits are only shared with the detaining authorities," Huseynova added.

The ICRC visited the leader of the "Dashnaktsutyun" nationalist party in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, the former so-called "chairman of parliament" of the separatists David Ishkhanyan, the former so-called "president" of the separatists Arayik Harutyunyan, the former "state minister" Ruben Vardanyan, so-called "first deputy commander of the defense army" and "served" in the rank of "major general" of the separatist regime Davit Manukyan , the former so-called "foreign minister" of the separatist regime David Babayan, former so-called "presidents" of the separatists Bako Sahakyan and Arkady Ghukasyan, and former "defense minister" of the separatists Levon Mnatsakanyan.

In Armenia, ICRC visited servicemen of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense - Agshin Babirov (born in 2004) and Huseyn Akhundov (born in 2003), who went missing in April of 2023, ending on Armenia's territory, due to bad weather conditions on the border of Shahbuz district of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

