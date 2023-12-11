'Turkic World' media platform chosen as official media partner of Food & Agriculture Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The 'Turkic World' media platform has been chosen as the official media partner for the Food and Agriculture Forum to be organized by MUSIAD Azerbaijan (the Azerbaijani branch of the Turkish Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association - MUSIAD) on December 13-14 in Baku, Trend reports.

The forum will bring together approximately 50 Turkish businessmen with entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan, suitable for their areas of activity, which will enhance investment opportunities in the country's food and agriculture sector.

The 'Turkic World' media platform was launched in 2021 as a result of cooperation between the Trend News Agency and the Turkish Albayrak Media Group with the support of the Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev.

The media platform was presented last year at the media forum of the Turkic Council in Istanbul in 2021 and also became the official media partner of the 25th International Business Forum (IBF), organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan and MUSIAD.

In addition, the 'Turkic World' media platform was also the official media partner of the "Teknofest-2022" Aerospace and Technology Festival. Along with the above, the platform signed a memorandum of cooperation with Istanbul Commerce University, the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology, and the Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH).

MUSIAD has more than 12,000 members in 164 locations in 81 countries, and 83 branches in Türkiye. This year, MUSIAD has marked its 33rd anniversary.

