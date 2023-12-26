Euronews Bulgaria TV channel to flashlight Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. With the New Year and December 31 - the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis - around the corner, the Euronews Bulgaria television channel aired a lengthy report on Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

In an interview with Huseyn Huseynov, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Bulgaria, he discussed current Azerbaijani-Bulgarian relations, the broad potential and prospects of bilateral relations between the countries, our people's rich culture, multicultural traditions, regional security, and the process of normalizing Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.

It was highlighted that Azerbaijani-Bulgarian ties are based on friendship and strategic collaboration, are dynamically developing, and include a wide range of sectors of cooperation. Azerbaijan's assistance to Bulgaria during difficult times was also underlined, and it was emphasized that Azerbaijan continues to support Bulgaria's attempts to convert it into a regional gas and transportation hub. The Ring of Solidarity project, signed in April this year in Sofia with the involvement of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, will give Bulgaria enough prospects to become a transit country for the transportation of Azerbaijani gas. At the same time, numerous prospects for developing linkages in the domains of transportation, industry, information and communication technology, tourism, and agriculture were identified.

In response to the correspondent's questions about the regional situation, the ambassador stated that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict has been settled and that the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from occupation has created historical opportunities for long-term peace and stability in the region. Azerbaijan's efforts to repair relations between the two countries and establish a peace treaty were discussed. It was also highlighted that the Armenians attempted unsuccessfully to involve the Bulgarian press in their defamatory campaign against Azerbaijan. The Ambassador emphasized that the Armenians in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region freely left their homes and went to Armenia; no violence was used against them, as confirmed by the UN mission. It was stated that Azerbaijan has designed and launched an electronic portal for the reintegration of Armenian nationals in Karabakh.

The interview also touched on Azerbaijan's rich culture, religious and ethnic diversity, and centuries-old cosmopolitan traditions. The documentary featured samples of Azerbaijan's traditional cuisine, such as dolma and pilaf, as well as desserts such as baklava and shekerbura, as well as Azerbaijani national dances and festive sketches from Baku.