Turkic.World media sets "Year's best news media project in Turkic-speaking nations" (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The Baku Network expert platform has awarded the Turkic.World media platform the nomination "Year's best media project covering news in Turkic-speaking countries," Trend reports.

Sahil Karimli, chairman of the expert platform Baku Network, deputy director of Trend News Agency, and political commentator, stated that the media platform Turkic.World plays an important role in delivering the right voice of Turkic-speaking countries to the world and in promoting Turkic world realities.

"Turkic.World media platform has brought together the leading and influential media structures of Turkic-speaking countries in a short period of time and contributed to the dissemination of news from the brotherly countries. This is unquestionably a commendable activity. We can confidently state that the joint media platform will meet the upcoming goals with dignity," Karimli stated.

Elchin Alioghlu, Deputy Director of Trend News Agency, stated that such a collaborative media endeavor is desperately needed in the Turkic world.

"This project aims to revive traditional historical ties as well as spread news from fraternal countries. It is a blood memory with a wish. To contribute to this initiative, we must collaborate. As patriots and professionals alike. Turkic.World is a venue where the voice of the Turkic world will be heard," Alioghlu noted.

Rufiz Hafizoglu, Deputy Director of Trend News Agency and Head of Turkic.World Media Platform, emphasized in his address that Turkic.World Media Platform will broaden the partnership framework.

He stated that from next year, interaction with Azerbaijani as well as other Turkic-speaking entities is envisaged.

"At the same time, it is not ruled out that other media organizations will join the Turkic.World media platform. Our main purpose is to increase cooperation among Turkic-speaking countries' information resources. Today, the Turkic.World Media Platform is the first and unique project that brings together official media agencies from Turkic countries on a single platform," Rufiz Hafizoglu emphasized.

"During its short period of operation, Turkic.World media platform was presented at the Turkic Council Media Forum in Istanbul in 2021 and also became the official media partner of the 25th International Business Forum (IBF), organized by the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (KOBIA) and the Independent Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Association of Türkiye (MÜSİAD). At the same time, Turkic.World was the official media partner of the Teknofest -2022 Aerospace and Technology Festival," he said.

Rufiz Hafizoglu also noted that the "Xətt Sənəti" (Art of Calligraphy) exhibition organized by Turkish Albayrak Group and Trend News Agency was held at the National Museum of Arts of Azerbaijan on October 6, 2023, with the support of TurkicWorld and Alport Baku.

"In addition to all this, the media platform acted as a media partner for various events held in the country. Thus, Turkic.World media platform was selected as the official media partner of the food and agricultural forum held in Baku by MÜSİAD Azerbaijan on December 11," he said.

In addition, Turkic.World Media Project signed a memorandum of partnership with Istanbul Commercial University, Turkish Balikesir University, Azerbaijan Institute of Theology, and Turkish Human Rights and Freedoms Humanitarian Aid Foundation (İHH).

The central office of the Turkic.World media platform, a joint project of the Trend News Agency and the Turkish Albayrak Media Group, was inaugurated on July 24 this year.

In conclusion, Sahil Karimli, chairman of the Baku Network expert platform, deputy director of Trend News Agency, and political commentator, also thanked the influential Turkish media group Albayrak.

On behalf of the Baku Network expert platform, the award in the nomination "Year's best media project covering news in Turkic-speaking countries" was presented to the Turkic.World media platform.

