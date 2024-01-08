Petrochemical enterprises in center of Baku to be relocated

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. It is intended to relocate environmentally harmful petrochemical production enterprises (occupying about 510 hectares) outside the center of Baku and accordingly zone them, Trend reports, referring to the 'Baku city General Plan 2040'.

It is noted that Sangachal and Alat are suitable to have heavy industry facilities relocated there. In particular:

- oil and petrochemical terminals;

- warehouses for petrochemical and petroleum products (including government reserves), liquefied gas, explosives and toxic products;

- machine-building and metallurgical enterprises with high noise levels;

- construction material production enterprises such as cement plants.

