Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan airs design of Khudafarin settlement of Jabrayil (PHOTO)

Society Materials 23 January 2024 13:58 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Work has begun in the Khudafarin settlement in Jabrayil district, which will be restored, to establish sustainable conditions for former IDPs returning to their native land, Trend reports, referring to the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service No.1 of the East Zangazur Economic Region.

To note, the construction works here were based on the approaches of "sustainable village", "green energy" and "sustainable transportation".

We hereby present a part of the conceptual design of Khudafarin village.

