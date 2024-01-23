Azerbaijan airs design of Khudafarin settlement of Jabrayil (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Work has begun in the Khudafarin settlement in Jabrayil district, which will be restored, to establish sustainable conditions for former IDPs returning to their native land, Trend reports, referring to the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service No.1 of the East Zangazur Economic Region.

To note, the construction works here were based on the approaches of "sustainable village", "green energy" and "sustainable transportation".

We hereby present a part of the conceptual design of Khudafarin village.