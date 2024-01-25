Azerbaijani employment agency reveals number of employed residents in Lachin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. A total of 439 people have been employed in Azerbaijan's Lachin сity liberated from Armenian occupation within the 'Great Return' state program, the Azerbaijan Public Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population told Trend.

At the moment, 433 families (1,635 people) have been provided with permanent residence in Lachin.

The return of former IDPs to the restored town of Lachin continues in accordance with the order of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

The grandiose victory in the Second Karabakh War and the successful outcomes of 24-hour local anti-terror measures laid the foundation for the 'Great Return' state program to Azerbaijani territories, which Armenia had occupied for over 30 years.

