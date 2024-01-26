Azerbaijan announces progress on Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin highway (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. Construction of the Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin highway in Azerbaijan is 50 percent complete, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed at public hearings to discuss environmental impact assessment (EIA) documents drawn up for the construction projects of new alternative highways Ahmadbayli-Horadiz-Minjivan-Aghband, Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin, as well as an alternative road without entry into Lachin city.

The hearings noted that construction of the highway began in 2021 and will be completed by the end of 2024.

To note, the restoration and reconstruction of 185.5 km of 2,453.9 km of roads in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation has been completed as of December 2023.

The work was carried out within the 'I State Program for the Great Return to the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation', approved by decree of the President of the country dated November 16, 2022.

