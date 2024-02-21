Azerbaijan moves forward with plans to construct reservoirs in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Design and estimate documentation for Hakarichay and Bargushadchay reservoirs will be prepared, Deputy Director of Administration of Facilities under Construction at the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan Fuad Abishev said during the conference on "Reconstruction of Water and Wastewater Infrastructure in Karabakh Region", Trend reports.

He noted that urgent measures have been taken to restore the water supply infrastructure in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

“In total, 218 km of water lines were laid in the liberated territories. In 2024, the implementation of projects will begin in Aghdam, Jabrayil, and Kalbajar,” the official added.

To note, Hakarichay and Bargushadchay reservoirs will be built in Lachin and Gubadli districts, liberated from Armenian occupation following the 2020 second Karabakh war, respectively.

