Azerbaijan Education Research Association's joining EERA holds significance for Azerbaijan's dev't

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The accession of the Azerbaijan Education Research Association (AzERA) to the European Educational Research Association (EERA) holds significance for the development of the country, said Vice Rector of Academic Affairs at ADA University (Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy) Vafa Kazdal, during the event on the occasion of the establishment of AzERA and its joining to EERA, Trend reports.

"This is poised to yield numerous beneficial outcomes for Azerbaijan's economy, scientific research endeavors within the country, and the education of its youth," she said.

Today, On February 21, ADA University hosted an event related to the founding of the Azerbaijan Educational Research Association (AzERA) and the announcement of its membership in the European Educational Research Association (EERA).

The event was attended by renowned scholars, including EERA President Prof. Marit Honerød Hoveid, Vice President Lucian Ion Ciolan, ADA University Senior Lecturer Ulviyya Mikayilova, ADA University Vice-Rector of Academic Affairs Elkin Nurmammadov, ADA University Vice Rector of Academic Affairs Vafa Kazdal.

