World Cup in Azerbaijan pops vital for trampolinists over licensing gist - Gymnastics Fed SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The World Cup in Baku holds great importance for trampolinists as it is a license for the Olympic Games, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Nurlana Mammadzade told reporters, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Magsudova is competing for a seat in the 2024 Olympics. She has improved her skills over the past year, and we expect her to perform well at the upcoming World Cup. It's worth noting that the men's trampoline team joined the World Cup circuit this year. Having previously triumphed in age group contests and other key young events, we have faith that their debut presence at the World Cup will be a success," she said.

Nurlana Mammadzade highlighted that Azerbaijan's representation in tumbling events will feature world champion Mikhail Malkin, along with gymnasts who, alongside Malkin, won golden medals in the team competition at the World Cup.

The World Cup on trampoline and tumbling is being held in Baku at the National Gymnastics Arena on February 23–25, with representatives of 32 countries.

