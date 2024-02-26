Khojaly school's finishing works near to completion, says Azerbaijani minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The last finishing works are being completed at the Khojaly school, Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev told reporters during the visit to the Khojaly genocide monument Mother's Cry, Trend reports.

"We believe that in the new academic year, the Khojaly school will be one of the next schools to start education on the territory of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation. Approximately 130-150 pupils will be able to study there. Classes there will be following the number of inhabitants. Construction and repair works in schools in the districts liberated from occupation continue. An inventory of educational institutions in all liberated territories has been conducted. Each educational institution is adapted to the Azerbaijani educational system as well as schools in the town of Khankendi. After the resettlement of the population there, education in these schools will be resumed," Amrullayev added.

To note, today marks the 32nd commemoration of the Khojaly massacre. On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Khojaly city was occupied by Armenia’s armed forces with the assistance of the former USSR’s 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment following massive artillery shelling.

As a result of the occupation, 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly citizens were brutally murdered, eight families were completely wiped out, 130 children lost one of their parents, and 25 children lost both of their parents. The fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children out of 1275 people, who were taken prisoner and hostage as well as cruelly tortured is still unknown.

