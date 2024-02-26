Israeli ambassador extends condolences to Azerbaijan over Khojaly genocide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. On behalf of Israel, I extend my heartfelt condolences over the Khojaly genocide to the people of Azerbaijan, Ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan George Deek said, Trend reports.

"Today, we remember the victims who were murdered in Khojaly in 1992. On behalf of Israel, my heartfelt condolences extend to the people of Azerbaijan. The pain of our Azerbaijani friends resonates deeply with us," he wrote on his page on X.

He added that such atrocities as the senseless slaughter of innocent people, including children, women, and the elderly, in their homes "compel us to continue combatting injustice and hate, and safeguard our shared humanity".

Today marks the 32nd commemoration of the Khojaly massacre. On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Khojaly city was occupied by Armenia’s armed forces with the assistance of the former USSR’s 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment following massive artillery shelling.

As a result of the mass terrors by Armenians, 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly citizens were brutally murdered, eight families were completely wiped out, 130 children lost one of their parents, and 25 children lost both of their parents. The fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children out of 1,275 people, who were taken prisoner and hostage as well as cruelly tortured is still unknown.

