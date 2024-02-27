Heydar Aliyev Center to feature 'Crafting Uzbekistan: Tradition in Threads' exhibition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. On the eve of the Novruz holiday celebrating the arrival of spring, a vibrant spring exhibition titled 'Crafting Uzbekistan: Tradition in Threads' is set to open at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on March 17, Trend reports.

In collaboration with the Art and Culture Development Foundation, the exhibition will showcase over 148 pieces from the museum collection of Uzbekistan. It is dedicated to the cultural and historical heritage as well as the national costumes of Uzbekistan spanning the late 19th to early 20th century.

The exhibition will feature distinct sections, including one showcasing gold-embroidered chapans (robes), a key component of men's national attire. Additionally, there will be a section dedicated to embroidery, presenting handmade decorative textiles such as suzani from cities like Tashkent, Jizzakh, Samarkand, Shahrisabz, Nurota, and Bukhara. Another section will highlight jewelry samples crafted by ancient masters from Samarkand, Bukhara, and Karakalpakstan, using materials like silver, turquoise, and other precious stones.

The exhibition captures the renaissance of traditional craftsmanship unique to Uzbekistan during the 19th and early 20th centuries.

