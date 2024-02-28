Azerbaijan determines funding requirements for drinking water system upgrades

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Currently, the volume of unfinished projects on drinking water and sewerage systems in Azerbaijan amounts to 2.7 billion manat ($1.6 billion), Chairman of the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan Zaur Mikayilov said during the public hearings in Azerbaijani Parliament on the topic "Water management in the country: problems and new challenges", Trend reports.

He noted that the cost of projects in this direction only on Ganja is 550 million manats.

"As for the Vileshchay River, the cost of the second part of the project in connection with this river is more than 600 million manat ($352.5 million). In Baku and Absheron Peninsula, the funds needed to improve water supply and sewerage systems amount to 10.5 billion manat ($6.1 billion). The length of water canals in Azerbaijan is 52,000 kilometers. More than 40,000 kilometers of them are earthen canals. If we talk about water loss, it is in these canals that 50% of water losses are observed," he said.

