Azerbaijan sets up database of cultural hubs in its Khankendi, Khojaly and other regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. A database of cultural institutions in Azerbaijan's Khankendi, Khojavand, Khojaly, Asgaran, and Aghdara liberated from Armenian occupation has been created, Trend reports.

According to the report on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers for 2023, the Ministry of Culture conducted a an apprpriate monitoring in these territories

Based on the results of the inspections, the present situation of cultural institutions in these locations was investigated, and a relevant database was produced.

During Armenia's 30-year occupation of Azerbaijan's Karabakh, cultural and historical landmarks were destroyed and vandalized. Following Azerbaijan's historic victory in the second Karabakh war in 2020, the government launched massive rehabilitation and repair activities in the liberated territories of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. The Azerbaijani government is making tremendous efforts to preserve and restore the cultural legacy of these territories.