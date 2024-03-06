I aim to reach final at Baku's World Artistic Gymnastics World Cup - Azerbaijani gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. My goal at the World Cup in gymnastics in Baku is to first get to the finals and then climb the podium, a member of Azerbaijan's national team in men's artistic gymnastics, Rasul Ahmadzada told reporters, Trend reports.

"The forthcoming competition in Baku will be my first World Cup. Despite my excitement, I will do everything in my power to perform well and achieve a good score. At the Baku World Cup, I'll be presenting a program featuring three apparatuses: gymnastic horses, parallel bars, and free exercises. My teammates are well prepared for the competition, and expectations of their success at the Cup are positive," he emphasized.

The World Cup in artistic gymnastics will take place at Baku's National Gymnastics Arena from March 7 through 10. Representatives from 67 nations will compete in the competition.

