Character serves as his main reason of coaching success - Qarabag head coach's brother

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The main reason why Gurban Gurbanov is successful in coaching is his character, said Musa Gurbanov, brother of Qarabag head coach Gurban Gurbanov, a veteran football player who was a guest on the Idman Bizde program, Trend reports via İdman.biz.

The 59-year-old specialist said that his brother's success as a coach is due to his hard work.

"I've always wanted Gurban to grow in his views rather than as a player. He worked hard enough to be a football player. Gurban and I both started playing football later in life. The victim's success is based on his hard work and suffering. On all of the teams we played, the players trained for 2–3 hours, whereas Gurban worked three times as long. Because neither I nor Gurban are gifted like certain football players. However, our hard work and business savvy have propelled us to this position. Even when playing in Russia, Gurban kept notebooks full of exercises from professionals he admired. I also utilized the notebook when I was working," he said.

