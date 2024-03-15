Former Croatian president speaks out future pandemic threats

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. A new pandemic still remains a problem, and the main question is when and where it will start, former President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic said at the panel session themed "Health for All" within the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"We are neglecting this. Many issues cast doubt on the future of humanity. The main topic on the agenda remains the question - how to protect the world from the next pandemic?

Establishing pandemic surveillance is necessary. Every state does an evaluation of itself. The bad points were concealed, but there were no good aspects. Eliminating the weak points is essential to averting a pandemic,” she added.

To note, the XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries and prestigious international organizations: more than 350 guests from more than 70 countries.

The forum, which will last until March 16, will host global discussions on the outcomes of COP28 and preparations for COP29, will consider the factors that pose threats to the new world order, as well as security issues and prospects for peace, building resilience in a fractured world, its impact on the global world, will discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity, and will touch on conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, including climate, food, and nuclear security. At the same time, there will be discussions on the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union and its relations with its neighbors, youth policy, ways to build resilience to global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity and migration issues, artificial intelligence, and new security paradigms in the age of drones and cyberweapons.

