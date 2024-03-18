Azerbaijan provides timeline for burial of identified Khojaly mass grave victims

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The burial time of the identified individuals found in the mass grave discovered in Khojaly will be decided after consulting with their family members, said an official of the State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons of Prosecutor General's Zaur Ismayilov during a briefing on the mass grave found in Khojaly, Trend reports.

He mentioned that the funeral will be organized by local executive authorities.

"The remains of these persons will be handed over to their families and buried in accordance with religious and national traditions," he said.

Meanwhile, the number of discovered remains in the mass grave in Khojaly has reached 18. At the current stage of forensic genetic examination, the identities of nine people have been established. All of the aforementioned people vanished on February 26, 1992, in the Khojaly district, according to the investigation materials.

