AZAL Staff Plants Over 600 Trees in Support of the "Green World Solidarity Year" (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. On March 15, Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, together with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, conducted a tree planting campaign as part of the “Green World Solidarity Year", Trend reports via Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.



The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an Order on declaring 2024 as the “Green World Solidarity Year” in Azerbaijan.



During the campaign, over 600 Eldar pines and olive trees, suited to the soil and climate of the Absheron Peninsula, were planted across one hectare in Mushfigabad settlement of Garadagh, Baku. Additionally, the area underwent appropriate landscaping.



Approximately 50 Azerbaijan Airlines employees participated in the event under the slogan “Let's Unite for a Green World!” with the goal of preserving ecological balance.



As a signatory to the UN Global Compact, AZAL showcases its dedication to environmental protection and sustainable development through initiatives such as tree planting and other environmental efforts.



To view the video of the event, kindly follow https://youtu.be/-5ZNrtocsUI



