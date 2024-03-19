Heydar Aliyev Center to present "Air Fountain - Dance of kalagayis" by Daniel Wurtzel (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. American artist Daniel Wurtzel's "Air Fountain - Dance of kalagayis" has been included in the Heydar Aliyev Center's permanent exhibition, Trend reports.

Daniel Wurtzel creates engaging pieces that encapsulate a "dance of air." He is well-known for his kinetic sculptures and installations that use air and lightweight materials. Wurtzel's kinetic sculptures come to life with a deft use of color, light, shape, and material, all heightened by the soft movement of air.



Fabric and air vortex were used by Daniel Wurtzel to create the "Air Fountain - Dance of kalagayis" piece for the Heydar Aliyev Center. This piece highlights the dance's charm and makes it even more enthralling by using the colors of the Azerbaijani flag and embellished with kalagayi decorations.

