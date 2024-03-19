Azerbaijan comes out with fash mob over Great Return (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. Azerbaijan's State Committee for Refugees and IDPs organized a flash mob in which former IDPs returned to their motherland, Trend reports.

Flash mob shootings were held in the cities of Lachin and Fuzuli, in the villages of Zabukh in Lachin district and Aghaly in Zangilan district.

The Great Return breathes fresh life into Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, hastening the regeneration of the territories liberated from occupation.

To date, 1,453 households, or 5,719 people, have been relocated to their ancestral lands.



Large-scale operations carried out within the scope of the 1st Great Return State Program ensure that this policy is successfully implemented.

The presented flash mob speaks about IDPs who have returned to their homeland:

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel