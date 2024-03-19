Azerbaijani Defense Ministry official arrested

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. An Azerbaijani Defense Ministry official has been arrested, as announced by Senior Assistant to the Military Prosecutor, Firad Aliyev, in response to an inquiry from Trend.

Aliyev stated that due to compelling suspicions, Ali Israil oglu, serving as an accountant in a military unit of the Ministry of Defense, collaborated with a group to personally extort and receive substantial sums for himself and others. Consequently, he faces charges under Articles 311.3.1, 311.3.2, and 311.3.3 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Baku Military Court has decided to detain him as a precautionary measure.

"The investigation is presently underway at the Investigation Department of the Military Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan. We are committed to conducting a thorough, impartial, and lawful examination of all aspects of the case, ensuring a fair legal judgment," Aliyev added.