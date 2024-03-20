Azerbaijan to host "President's Cup" contest (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. The next edition of "Idman Bizde" was broadcast, Trend reports via İdman.biz.

The current guest of the program was the press secretary of the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation Vusal Gurbanov.

Our guest spoke about the current interest in this sport and the "President's Cup-2024" international regatta, which will take place in May in our country. He also evaluated the chances of our athletes for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games and announced the future plans of the federation.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel