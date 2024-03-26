Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan selects nominee for head coach of national team

Society Materials 26 March 2024 14:30 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan selects nominee for head coach of national team

Follow Trend on

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. One of the candidates for the position of head coach of the Azerbaijan national team has been announced, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

According to information, the Russian specialist Stanislav Cherchesov can go "behind the steering wheel" of the Azerbaijani team.

Cherchesov was among the three candidates for AFFA. An offer was not sent to the former head coach of the Russian national team. AFFA is considering his appointment like other candidates.

To note, after the termination of Gianni De Byasi's contract, Arif Asadov led the Azerbaijan national team, which was left without a head coach, to the last two friendly matches.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more