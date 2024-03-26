I am happy to gain license for Olympic Games - Azerbaijani gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. I am happy to have gained a license for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, a member of Azerbaijan's national trampoline team, gymnast Seljan Mahsudova, told Trend.

"This is the first trampoline license awarded in the history of Azerbaijani gymnastics. Vladimir Shulikin, the national team's head coach, and I have left our mark on Azerbaijani gymnastics history. I've wanted to compete in the Olympics since I first started trampolining. Even so, I set myself this aim. I imagined that the coach wanted his athlete to compete in the Olympics. "And we did it!" the gymnast noted.

Seljan Mahsudova feels that her accomplishment has inspired other Azerbaijani gymnasts to achieve great things in the future.

"I will compete in the European Championships soon; I am expected to win medals in these competitions. "I hope to win another title before competing in the Olympic Games," she added.

