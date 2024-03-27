Azerbaijan extradites arrested individuals to Uzbekistan at government's request

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Petitions of the General Prosecutor's Office of Uzbekistan concerning the citizens of Uzbekistan, Siyavush Hasanov, born in 1985, and Sarvar Abdurakhimov, born in 1990, who were declared on the international wanted list, have been satisfied, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Siyavush Hasanov and Sarvar Abdurahimov, who were internationally wanted for fraud charges, were apprehended at Heydar Aliyev International Airport on March 6, 2024. Subsequently, they were remanded in custody as a preventive measure.

Following the Convention of October 7, 2002, "On legal assistance and legal relations in civil, family, and criminal cases," decisions were taken on the extradition of the detainees. They were handed over to the competent authorities of Uzbekistan, accompanied by a special convoy of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan.

