Azerbaijani sportsman comments on his upcoming fight and shares his plans for future (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. The next episode of the ''İdman Bizde'' program was broadcast, Trend report via Idman.biz.

Azerbaijani MMA fighter Khayal Dzhaniev became the new guest on the program.

The guest commented on his next fight and shared his plans for the future.

He also talked about the development of mixed martial arts in Azerbaijan and noted the main problems in this direction.

Here is the video version of the interview:

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel