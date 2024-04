BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. The next edition of "Idman Bizde" has been published, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

This time, Mikhail Malkin, a two-time world tumbling champion, joined the program.

Malkin discussed the preparation process and forthcoming competitions. The gymnast discussed Qarabag FC's recent European League games and stated that, unlike football, he has rarely seen referee injustice in tumbling.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel